Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Address Crying All Throughout 'Wicked' Press Tour

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have addressed all the crying that's come up in recent interviews with the pair as they promote their movie Wicked amid the premiere of the new adaptation of the musical based on the world of The Wizard of Oz.

That's because fans on social media had been wondering about the two being extremely emotional during interviews. In the movie Wicked, technically Wicked Part I as the first part of a two-film saga, Grande stars as the musical's Good Witch of the North, Glinda, while Erivo portrays the green-skinned Wicked Witch of the West, the character of Elphaba Thropp.

So why are Grande and Erivo so emotional about it?

At the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion last week (Nov. 9), the notion of that shared spring of emotion between the stars came up in conversation. And in addressing the crying topic, Grande and Erivo gleefully indicated that the movie's release after working on it for such a long time has brought about a catharsis.

Indeed, when jokingly asked by ET about the "emotional" Wicked press tour and what that means for the durability of her eyelashes, Erivo quipped, "I mean they can be glued as tight as they want to be, but that doesn't mean they're not going to come off — you know what I mean? There still may be tears yet; the night is young."

After all, they're not ones to hide their feelings. "We're really sorry," Grande added in a heightened if not farcical tone while going back and forth with Erivo and the interviewer.

"It's really emotional!" Grande continued. "It's been like three years, people. There's a lot going on. Why does emotional availability scare you so?"

Ultimately, their overflowing emotion comes from happiness and joy, Grande and Erivo said together. Watch the video below.

Ariana Grande addresses the crying in recent interviews



— “Why does emotional availability scare you so?” pic.twitter.com/T2R6rnuZOE — ☀️ (@AG7Source) November 11, 2024

For sure, there has been a lot of crying while Grande and Erivo promote Wicked, and it seems the two really cherish each other. There's even some crying we haven't seen, since the two also said they once had "their own private cry in the parking lot." See examples from various interviews below.

ariana holding back tears while talking about cynthia 🥹🥹🥹 platonic soulmates pic.twitter.com/tORYek2ZCW — pinja (@imginebutera) June 17, 2024

y‘all better not make ariana (OR cynthia) feel shitty for crying during literally every interview - it has been her dream role for SO long. y‘all don’t understand how much it means to her. pic.twitter.com/Ok4V6osKFA — ale ✫彡 (@madeforbillie) November 13, 2024

ariana grande and cynthia erivo apologize for crying so much "psa: so sorry guys" 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qCxCByG47g — domonic ☀️ (@kbyefornow) November 9, 2024

Ariana Grande gets emotional as Cynthia talks about the impact they have had on each other's lives.pic.twitter.com/ogxQQDVi3u — Ariana World HQ ☀️ (@ArianaWorldHQ) November 8, 2024

And yes, many online were wondering about all the crying. "Why are Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo crying in ever Wicked interview?" someone asked this week on X (formerly Twitter). "They just played in the movie together or am I missing something?"

Someone else observed, "Ariana grande crying in every interview i see of her… ahhhhh she's a real cancer to the core." See more responses from fans about the crying below.

Why are Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo crying in every Wicked interview?



They just played in the movie together? Or am I missing something? — Nebuda (@nebuda17) November 14, 2024

Ariana grande crying in every interview i see of her... ahhhhh she's a real cancer to the core — kikiii (@kiarchiive) November 14, 2024

people thinking ariana grande and cythia erigo crying in every interview is strange... this is literally how theatre kids are.. maybe if you actually paid attention to theatre kids and not make fun of them and call them insufferable you'd get why this is such an emotional thing. — lindsay (@zeglerverse) November 13, 2024

Also— Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have been crying on every interview on this “Wicked” press tour 😂 — Frankie Cuevas (@CotyBanks) November 13, 2024

it’s a brand new day. which means somewhere in the world Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are doing press, holding hands and fucking crying again, probably. — . (@vxxdxxpvssy) November 13, 2024

Can someone make a Cynthia and Ariana grande crying compilation pls — H (@H0832396859919) November 12, 2024

one of my least favorite comments i see on tiktok all the time is “this needs to be an snl sketch”. like… no it doesn’t. it’s a video of cynthia erivo and ariana grande crying in a wicked interview. — hayley ⎕ (@tuanofsvn) November 13, 2024

I’m tired of seeing Ariana grande crying on my tl! FIX MY PHONE FIX MY PHONE!!! — Did I Lie? (@Abelsx0prnces) November 13, 2024

no offence but is wicked that big of a deal like why is ariana grande always crying abt protecting glinda or whatever — kat (@kataliaszero) November 13, 2024