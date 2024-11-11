Ariana Grande Serenaded by Harry Daniels With 'Wicked' Star's Least Favorite Song

Ariana Grande received a pleasant surprise from TikToker Harry Daniels at the Los Angeles premiere of "Wicked."

On November 10, a clip went viral on social media, showing Grande visibly shocked by Daniels' presence at the event. The singer suddenly blurted out, "Oh my god, it's Harry Daniels!"

Daniels, known for singing cover songs to celebrities, proceeded to sing Grande's debut single "Put Your Hearts Up." The song was released in 2011 and is recognized for being Grande's "least-favorite" track, leading to its on-and-off appearance on YouTube.

Harry Daniels sings “Put Your Hearts Up” to

Daniels' performance impressed Grande before expressing her happiness, "Oh my god, I have been waiting for this moment all my life." The singer then reached out to the TikToker for a hug and expressed her gratitude to him, "Thank you for being here."

"I heard murmurs, but I didn't think you were here," Grande said to Daniels before praising his song choice.

Fans were amused by Grande's reaction to hearing her old song again. One remarked, "I love how Galinda Grande loves her old music, it's so heartwarming to see her come full circle."

Meanwhile, some were entertained by the interaction and mentioned how brave Daniels was in singing the song that Grande hated the most.

