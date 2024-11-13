Ariana Grande Correcting the 'Wicked' Instagram Account's Lyrics Sparks Debate

Ariana Grande is clearing the air when it comes to what are the right lyrics to the song "Popular."

On Nov. 13, the official Instagram account for the movie Wicked uploaded a snippet of Grande's version of the song, "Popular." The lyrics to the song were then placed over the screen as Grande sang them.

However, there appeared to be one glaring error in the lyrics, according to Grande. In the comments on the Instagram post, Ariana chimed in and revealed the word "poise" in the lyric video should actually be "ploys."

"It's 'ploys' !!!!!! i love you @wickedmovie 🥲🥹," she wrote.

While it is unclear over what the actual lyric may be. Genius, the world's biggest collection of song lyrics, shared that the actual lyric to the song is "poise" and not "ploys."

However, Grande did an official cover of the song back in 2012 with MIKA and, according to TMZ, the official vocal and piano book supports what Grande has to say and list the lyric as "ploys".

This is not the first time that the Wicked movie has been the subject of criticism as of late. Mattel, the maker of the two dolls of Glinda and Elphaba for the movie, had to apologize after a link on the back of the box took people to an adult website instead of the movie's website. The box URL was misprinted from "www.wickedmovie.com" to "www.wicked.com."

"Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel 'Wicked' collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page. We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this," the company said in a statement.

The company is working on fixing this error and in the meantime, they recommended that people who purchased the dolls to discard their packaging or obscure the link.

"Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children," the statement continued.

Wicked is due out on Nov. 22 and the second part of the movie hits theaters in 2025.