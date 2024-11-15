Liam Payne's Family Pushes for Closure as Chilling Footage From His Last Hours Surfaces

Liam Payne's family wants answers as the investigation into his death continues.

Authorities in Buenos Aires, Argentina have revisited the late One Direction star's hotel suite to locate his missing Rolex timepiece. Despite searches of the suspects' homes, the watch has yet to be found, leaving investigators puzzled.

According to an insider who spoke to In Touch, Payne's family are determined to ensure that justice is served if anyone is held accountable for the tragic incident.

"Liam's family knows that he was struggling with his own personal demons, but they also want answers as to why and how he ended up falling from his hotel balcony."

They continued, "And if someone is responsible for contributing to Liam's death, they want to see justice served. The family needs and deserves closure."

CCTV VIDEO FOOTAGE of Liam Payne's Interaction with an Accused Hotel Employee 3 Hours before Liam's Death.



The video obtained By TMZ, is a hotel's CCTV footage taken at 2:04 in the afternoon on October 16, about Three hours Before Liam's Tragic Death.



According to the leaked… pic.twitter.com/LVuqbilpE5 — Pop Panda (@PopPanda007) November 14, 2024

Video footage acquired by TMZ captures the British singer engaging in conversation with one of the individuals currently linked to the incident mere hours before his tragic plunge from a third-story balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires.

In footage obtained from the hotel's surveillance system, Payne, wearing a white T-shirt, is seen stepping out of an elevator with composure and making his way towards Ezequiel Pereyra, a staff member at Casa Azul hotel.

Pereyra, who would later face allegations of providing drugs to the "Strip That Down" singer, exchanged a few words with him before leaving.

Concerns have been sparked regarding the singer's mental state and the events leading up to October 16 as Payne had high levels of cocaine, alcohol, and antidepressants in his bloodstream at the time of his death.

Another individual allegedly involved is Rogelio Nores, a businessman accused of impersonating Payne's manager. Authorities are closely investigating their roles as they work to solve the circumstances surrounding Payne's death.