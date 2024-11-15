Shawn Mendes Admits He Questioned His Own Sexuality Amid Public Scrutiny Before New Album Release

Shawn Mendes is opening up like never before in a candid new interview.

The "Why Why Why" singer sat down with Zane Lowe for 'Apple Music' where he dished on his new album, Shawn. During their conversation, the topic of Mendes' sexuality came up, with the singer revealing that due to public speculation, he questioned who he is.

"When you have hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people projecting their opinion of who they think you are and why they think you are to you, the human brain is fragile," he began.

"I've been reading what people think about me and it's gotten to the point where I'm like, is that true? Maybe because I say it like that or sit like that it means that about me," Mendes continued.

The singer appeared on the program to promote his new album, released on Nov. 15, which has been the subject of headlines due to the song "The Mountain" from it. On the track, Mendes sings that his sexuality is nobody's business.

"You can say I'm too young / You can say I'm too old / You can say I like girls or boys / Whatever fits your mold," he sings on the track.

While debuting the song last month, Mendes said that he is till "figuring it out" when it comes to his sexuality.

"The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I'm just figuring it out like everyone," he told the audience.

Mendes' new album comes after former 'American Idol' star Clay Aiken was asked about Mendes' sexuality when promoting his new Christmas album.

"I shouldn't out him," he said in response.

"I love Christmas, but it does start earlier and earlier. Haven't put out an album in so long that doing press in general is new. By the way, did Shawn Mendes come out today? Have you seen this video on his Instagram? I didn't finish watching it because I looked at the time and I was like, 'Oh God, I gotta get on the computer.' So I don't know if he really did. I shouldn't out him if he didn't," Aiken added.

Mendes has long been the subject of rumors regarding his sexuality, but his new album appears to focus more on his life in the spotlight and turbulent relationship with ex Camila Cabello.

"Two years since I held my baby tight Learned my heart can break and that's alright," Mendes sings on "Rollin' Right Along," seems to be the time that he and Cabello spent apart.

The "Havana" songstress decided to take a break before her ex released his album, announcing her exodus from social media hours before its release.