Camila Cabello is prioritizing her self care and signing off from the internet just as her ex, Shawn Mendes, is gearing up to drop a new album.

The "Havana" songstress took to her Instagram Stories in the early hours of Nov. 14 to share that she is stepping back from social media.

"A writer must have stories. Living them right now. Taking some cute, little internet breaks. Love you my babies. Your c," she captioned the post.

The timing of her post comes as Mendes is gearing up to release his new album, Shawn, on Nov. 15. Notably, Cabello and Mendes have a long history that dates back nearly a decade at this point.

Mendes and Cabello met when the former Vine star and the songstress, who at the time was part of Fifth Harmony, opened for Austin Mahone on tour in 2014. The following year they sparked relationship rumors when they teamed up for the song "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

However, it wasn't until July 2019 when the pair were spotted holding hands in Hollywood that the relationship rumors seem to be confirmed. Around the same time, they released their song, "Senorita."

The pair called it quits in 2021. Then in 2023 they were spotted kissing at Coachella, sparking a reunion rumor. Despite this, the couple ended up calling things off once again.

"I will always care about him and love him. He's such a good person. I'm lucky 'cause some people have exes who are awful, and he is not. He's a really kind, good person," Cabello said on the Call Her Daddy podcast in 2024.

Since their breakup, Mendes has opened up about his life and said that Cabello is still his emergency contact.

"But honestly, if something was to happen in my family and if something was to happen to me, she'd probably be the first person I call, to this day. Our relationship is teaching me what love means, in a big way," he told the New York Times.

Mendes has been candid about his life in the promotion for his new album. He also opened up about his sexuality during a concert, revealing that he is still "figuring it out" despite being linked to Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter in the past.

"The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I'm just figuring it out like everyone," he said at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

"And it feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that. And I'm trying to be really brave and just allow myself to be a human and feel things. And that's all I really want to say about that for now," he added.

Mendes concluded by saying that he wants to just be living his "truth."