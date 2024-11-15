Meghan Trainor has shared the unique way she successfully potty trained her 3-year-old toddler, Riley, by helping the little one overcome his fear of toilets.

Trainor, the 30-year-old "Made You Look" and "All About That Bass" singer, shares Riley with her husband, Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, 32, alongside the newest addition to their family, a new baby boy, the 16-month-old Barry.

But Trainor's busy lifestyle as a modern pop star doesn't exactly lend itself to potty training a kid, so she's had to come up with a creative method to get the toddler to use the toilet.

Of course, as any parent knows, potty training can be a challenging and sometimes unpredictable milestone, requiring much patience and a lot of persistence.

The same even goes for someone like Meghan Trainor. But for her, the process wasn't just about teaching a skill but also addressing the underlying fears Riley had developed. So she approached it with the same determination and creativity she brings to her music career.

"It's hard when your 3-year-old son is afraid of all toilets," Trainor confessed to E! News on Friday (Nov. 15). "That was a curveball, for sure. And when we go into a new environment, especially on tour, he would cover his ears and go, 'How's the toilet?' Like, that was his first concern."

How Meghan Trainor Helped Son Riley Overcome His Fear of Toilets https://t.co/k0ScbC5JVF — E! News (@enews) November 15, 2024

So what did she do? "We made this game where we collected toy potties," Trainor explained. "We were like, 'That was a good one, so we collect that one.' Just anything to get him excited about going pee on the potty."

She added, "And now he's a pro! He can do it by himself."

Trainor has been married to Sabara since 2018; the two met four years earlier and subsequently started a relationship, eventually getting engaged in 2017. Trainor gave birth to Riley in February 2021, followed by Barry in July 2023.

Trainor's latest album, Timeless, arrived in June, backed by the singles "Been Like This" and "To the Moon." An additional single culled from the effort, "Whoops," was issued later that month.