Inside Bhad Bhabie's Intense Year: Abuse Allegations, Cancer Diagnosis and Welcoming First Child

It's been a whirlwind 2024 for Bhad Bhabie with an apparent cancer diagnosis, welcoming her first child, and her reported suggestions of alleged domestic abuse by her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Le Vaughn. Yes, that all happened this calendar year.

In fact, just this week came the sudden and shocking revelation that the rapper and "Cash Me Outside" celebrity evidently had cancer, which appeared to be confirmed by Bhad Bhabie on Instagram, setting off a wave of speculation and conversation across social media.

Bhad Bhabie, 21, has come a long way from the days of "Cash Me Outside," the catchphrase she coined as a rebellious teen in a 2016 Dr. Phil segment outrageously titled "I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime."

But thanks to that early exposure, Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, subsequently became the "Cash Me Outside Girl," a meme or a signifier for surly teenage rebellion. Since that time, however, Bhad Bhabie has gone on to become a professional recording artist, a social media influencer, a mother and more.

Still, anyone's head would spin with the kind of 2024 that Bhad Bhabie has had this year. So, let's go back through all the highs and lows she experienced so far in 2024.

Bhad Bhabie Says She Has Cancer

In an Instagram Story that she posted on Thursday (Nov. 7), Bhad Bhabie wrote in all white text on a stark black background, "I'm Sorry my cancer medicine made me loose weight . Im slowly gaining it back . So stop running w the worst narratives." She added the two pink heart emojis at the end of the sentence.

Why did Bhad Bhabie issue this statement? She seemingly made the response after several commenters on recent selfies of the star she shared over the past month had labeled her as appearing "too thin." It would seem the statement was put out to clear the air.

But there has yet to be further comment from Bhad Bhabie on the issue. So, in the meantime, fans of the rapper and social media star and left to wonder what exactly is happening with her health.

"this is why people need to stop talking about celebs body's like this you never know what someone's going through," one person on X (formerly Twitter) said about the revelation in response to a post about the news. "This is sad, wishing her a fast recovery," another added.

Bhad Bhabie Suggests Domestic Violence

In July, Bhad Bhabie posted graphic footage alleging abuse by Le Vaughn, as the Los Angeles Times reported. She shared it on her Instagram Story but reportedly deleted soon after. Regardless, fans shared screen recordings online after the videos were deleted.

In the clips, as summarized by the Times, security camera footage seems to show Bhad Bhabie getting forcibly slammed to the ground by a man she identified as Vaughn. Another clip portrayed the man pushing Bregoli to the ground while shoving her with his knee.

"This man think he gonna take my daughter from me!! Say what ever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy," Bhad Bhabie reportedly wrote. She also shared images of injuries to her face, including a swollen eye.

In the aftermath of these allegations, fans voiced concerns for Bhad Bhabie's well-being and safety, urging her to seek support. Bhad Bhabie has since remained relatively private on the topic, refraining from further statements or clarifications about her current relationship with Le Vaughn.

Social media has buzzed with support for her, with many followers expressing solidarity and empathy, noting that even public figures aren't immune to serious personal struggles.

Bhad Bhabie Welcomes Her First Child

Bhad Bhabie gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Kali Love, back in March. Kali is also the first child for Le Vaughn.

However, Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn reportedly had already broken up by that May. The pair first started dating around July 2020, and he appeared on her YouTube channel for the first time later that fall, according to Us Weekly.

Despite the tumultuous events this year, Bhad Bhabie has been open about her joy in becoming a mother. In a heartfelt post shared shortly after Kali's birth, she expressed deep love and gratitude for her daughter, emphasizing the importance of creating a better life for her child.

Friends and fans congratulated her, acknowledging this new chapter. Motherhood, she shared, has given her a renewed sense of purpose. Although her journey has had difficult moments, she appears to be committed to forging a stable future for herself and her daughter, regardless of her complex circumstances.