'The Voice' Winner Sundance Head Latest Update After Being Shot on Texas Ranch in Apparent Accident

"The Voice" winner Sundance Head was recently transported by air to a medical facility following a shooting incident at his Texas ranch on Friday.

Emergency medical responders arrived on the scene to assist the singer, who is currently in a stable state and undergoing recovery at a medical facility in Tyler, Texas.

Sundance, whose real name is Jason Head, reportedly made a distress call to emergency services following the incident.

The circumstances surrounding Sundance's injury remain a mystery, with his representative hinting that it might have been the result of a hunting mishap.

According to TMZ, the 46-year-old country-soul crooner shared a picture on social media early Friday, revealing the interior of a spacious tent. The caption read, "Woke up this morning to the sound of silence."

As per information provided by Sundance's spokesperson, Trey Newman, to Fox News Digital, "This was an apparent accident, and the bullet did not hit any vital organs, lodging in a fatty area of his stomach [and] not requiring any surgery at this time until we receive any further updates."

Details surrounding the shooting remain undisclosed at this moment.

Sundance's wife Misty used his social media page to provide the latest updates on his health status and express gratitude to supporters for their prayers.

"Doctor just called me bullet went in above his navel and lodged into his abdominal wall missing all vital organs. He will not require surgery as they are not removing the bullet."

"I'm sure she said why, but my head is in a fog right now. Him being on the bigger side was a good thing. The bullet is in his fatty tissue. Thanks for all the prayers."

In 2007, Sundance showed off his talent by reaching the semifinals of "American Idol." Fast forward to 2016, he joined Blake Shelton's team on "The Voice" and emerged victorious in the competition.