Cassidy Lee Returns to 'The Voice' Season 26 After No-Chair Season 18 Audition and Embarrassing Nick Jonas Moment

During the final episode of Blind Auditions for Season 26 of "The Voice," Cassidy Lee returned to the stage for her second chance, having previously gone unnoticed during Season 18.

The young musician from Jacksonville, Florida, shared a humorous anecdote about her encounter with Nick Jonas, reflecting on the moment she disclosed her childhood email address dedicated to the pop star.

She described feeling a mix of embarrassment and amusement. Recalling her first experience on The Voice, she expressed how the memory of confessing this on national television still lingers.

Lee recalled her first audition, saying, "I just tried to have a positive outlook and cracked some jokes. I said that to him on national television, which still haunts me to this day."

When things did not work out for Lee, she went on to become the lead singer of Annie Dukes, a rock band with a strong female presence.

Her return to "The Voice" Season 26 marked a crucial milestone, presenting a new opportunity to attract a new group of coaches.

Upon her moment arriving, Lee faced a new panel of judges, exuding the essence of the 1970s era as she sang Linda Ronstadt's "You're No Good." The first coach to turn was Michael Bublé.

The 28-year-old singer left an impression with her performance but despite not garnering additional turns, she secured her spot in the competition.

Lee was seen shedding tears of joy and wiping her eyes, grateful for the chance to bite the musical apple again.

Bublé told Lee after turning his chair, "As I was watching you, I was thinking a couple things."

"First, I was thinking, 'Thank you, Jesus, that these Coaches touched their buttons so many times, they're not gonna do it again.' I hear something in your voice that is unique. It's really feminine, but at the same time, you've got this rockin' growl that [blew me away]. And I love that you're playing the guitar. I can't wait to get started."

"Thank God for one chair, because I have a thing for character voices," the Coach continued in his post-mortem interview.

"She has this really raspy, rocky voice. I can't wait to sit with her and choose songs and find stuff that's gonna really fulfill her, but give the audience a real kick, too."

Lee later on said, "I'm stoked to be on Team Bublé. He is a legend in what he does and I think that I can just learn a lot from him."