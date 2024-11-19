Diddy's Legal Team Requests New Hearing to Investigate 'Outrageous' Cell Raid on Fallen Mogul

Following the raid on Sean "Diddy" Combs' jail cell, the fallen mogul's legal team has demanded a new hearing to learn more about the search-and-seizure.

According to USA Today on November 19, Combs' lawyers have considered the raid as an "outrageous government conduct" and that the materials and notes retrieved from his jail cell were now in the hands of prosecutors.

The notes were reportedly files mentioning defense witnesses and defense strategies. The prosecutors also mentioned that the newest bail requested by Combs should be denied by the court due to allegations of influencing the jury pool through social media campaigns.

Investigators from the Bureau of Prisons also found the notes during a sweep session. These files were also mentioned by the prosecutors, alleging that Combs paid a witness to support him via Instagram post.

Marc Agnifilo, Combs' attorney, claimed that the search-and-seizure that transpired was a violation of the mogul's attorney-client rights. Furthermore, Judge Arun Subramanian was selected to oversee the newly requested hearing.

However, according to TMZ, prosecutors have denied having Combs' "legal" folder from his cell and that no physical materials were seized.

On November 18, it was reported that Combs attempted to escape legal punishment by influencing witness testimony. Combs had reportedly instructed his family members to tamper and affect the perspectives of witnesses.

To execute this plan, Combs had used the mobile phones of "eight other inmates" inside the prison. The Southern District of New York's Attorney's Office also issued a 30-page report stating Combs' alleged attempts to blackmail victims and witnesses who could potentially impart powerful evidence against him.