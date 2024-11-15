Suge Knight on Diddy and Snoop's 'Closer Than Close' Friendship: 'It Was Uncomfortable'

Following the recent arrest of Sean "Diddy" Combs on sex crime charges, incarcerated music mogul Suge Knight shared his thoughts on the latter's connections with fellow artists Usher and Snoop Dogg.

In his most recent interview, Knight claimed that Snoop Dogg and Diddy shared an "uncomfortable" relationship.

During a recent audio interview with Michael Franzese, per Radar Online, he jumped into celebrity connections, including those involving Diddy, Justin Bieber, and Usher.

Prior to recalling details about Diddy's alleged friendship with Bieber, Knight touched upon the close relationship between Diddy and Snoop Dogg.

"Snoop and Puffy was so close, closer than close, closer than most. They would do things together, and part[y] together, and do things that it was uncomfortable for two men to be that way."

This comes amid the claims he made in March about a supposed "secret society" involving Diddy, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre.

During an episode of the "Collect Call" podcast back in March, Knight reiterated his accusations, saying, "Then Puffy and Snoop became besties. Every time you see one, you see the other one."

"Next thing you know, they start painting they fingernails. Didn't make sense," he added.

Discussions surrounding Usher's connection to Diddy have also surged online after the latter's arrest. Speculations abound that the 55-year-old Bad Boy Records mogul may have jeopardized Usher's well-being after deciding to move to New York City and reside with Diddy when he was only 13.

Upon the emergence of assault accusations against Diddy on social media, a 2016 interview of Usher on "The Howard Stern Show" caught the attention of online users.

At the time, the "Confessions" singer revealed about the alleged Diddy parties and freak-offs, "I got a chance to see some things. I didn't know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild."