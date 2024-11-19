Young Thug's YSL Trial Key Witness Frustrates Judge with Confusing Response

During cross-examination Monday, a judge accused a key prosecution witness in the racketeering trial of rapper Young Thug of testifying deceptively.

Yak Gotti (born Deamonte Kendrick) and SB (born Shannon Stillwell) are each charged with more than a dozen counts, including racketeering conspiracy, gang activity, murder and drug charges. The two defendants have maintained their innocence.

Prosecutors have accused Kendrick and Stillwell of being associated with a gang known as Young Slime Life (YSL). They were initially charged along with Young Thug, aka Jeffery Williams, and three other co-defendants who accepted plea agreements last month.

One of the turning points of the trial, according to a Newsweek report, was when an analyst with the Atlanta Police Department, Marissa Viverito, took the stand and discussed the evidence worked on by the investigators.

Viverito, during her testimony, came under fire from the defense for a line from Stillwell's rap song "Slatt Talk" that goes: "I beat a murder rap."

Defense attorney Max Schardt then asked Viverito if he'd "ever beaten" a homicide. Stillwell is charged with murder in the death of Donovan Thomas, but has neither been convicted nor acquitted in an unrelated homicide case.

Viverito: "I think that's a real slippery slope to interpret that."

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker stepped in after the prosecution requested to approach the bench. A moment later, she asked the jurors to leave the room so she could have a side conversation with Viverito.

Judge Whitaker said, "Mr. Schardt asked you a very straightforward question and everybody is confused with your answer so we need to you to clarify."

Schardt asked again, and Viverito said that Stillwell thought they would "win" the Thomas case.

Judge Whitaker replied by saying that it was the first murder trial Stillwell has had to face. When responding, she said it would have to be intentional and specific.

But Viverito said it was also unclear if Schardt was referring to cases that had been dismissed.

"A bond prior to trial is not a yes answer for 'has he ever been tried and acquitted," replied Judge Whitaker. "

Judge Whitaker has clashed with Viverito over her testimony, last week chastising Viverito for what she called her "opinion" instead of just the facts.

As the trial proceeds, attorneys on both sides get ready for more challenges to witnesses and evidence.