One Direction Members Share Emotional Reunion at Liam Payne's Funeral

Liam Payne was laid to rest on Nov. 20 and his former One Direction bandmates came together to honor him.

The memorial service was held in Amersham, England and in video captured from the event, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik all came together to pay their respects to their fallen brother.

All members wore suits to the event and Horan was joined by his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, for the funeral.

The New York Post reports that X Factor judge and One Direction's former label boss, Simon Cowell, was in attendance at the funeral as well.

Payne's girlfriend at the time of his death, Kate Cassidy, was said to be one of the first people to arrive to the service. She walked into the service with Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian Hurley.

Payne's ex, Cheryl Cole, who is the mother to their son, Bear, was also in attendance at the funeral. The outlet reports that Bear was not there. However, the late singer's parents were there.

Notably, it has been reported that only close friends and family were invited to the funeral.

Payne's final resting place was not far from where the singer was born. The star was born in the city of Wolverhampton, 13 miles northwest of Birmingham in the West Midlands.

Payne was laid to rest two weeks after his father brought his body back from Argentina where he passed away on Oct. 16 after falling from a third-story balcony of his Buenos Aires hotel room. He was 31.

His father arrived shortly after his death and helped to assist the local police in the investigation into the death of his son. After an investigation had concluded, it was revealed that Payne died from a fractured skull and died instantly upon his fall. The police do not believe that his fall was intentional.

The investigation into his death revealed that the singer had several substances in his body at the time of his death, including pink cocaine.

So far, three people have been arrested in connection to Payne's death, including an employee of the hotel who is accused of supplying him with drugs. Another is an unnamed Argentine businessman and friend of Payne who has been charged with abandonment of a person.