Zayn Malik's Tour Delay Hits Fans Hard as They Urge Singer to Take Time to Heal After Liam Payne's Death

Zayn Malik shared with his fans that two of his upcoming Edinburgh performances have been rescheduled.
According to the announcement, "Due to unforeseen circumstances (the) Zayn Stairway To The Sky Edinburgh show original scheduled for November 20 has been rescheduled for December 8."
"A further date on November 21 at the same O2 Academy Edinburgh venue has been moved to December 9. All tickets for the original show dates will be honored on the rescheduled dates."
The "Pillowtalk" hitmaker also recently decided to reschedule the dates of his first-ever solo tour from October 23 in San Francisco to January following the death of his former bandmate, Liam Payne.
In response to the announcement that left fans feeling let down, many individuals turned to social platforms to express their worries about Zayn's mental health and offer him encouraging words, urging him to focus on his well-being.
Speculations arose that the delay might be connected to his ongoing mourning for Liam.
According to a music producer who collaborated with Zayn, it was revealed to the Daily Mail that the singer is deeply devastated by the unexpected loss of his former bandmate.
The unnamed insider revealed, "Zayn was told in the early hours of this morning and has been in absolute bits."
"He is in shock, and his parents have been in touch with Liam's family to offer their support and condolences. People close to Zayn don't want him to be alone at the moment, so he is surrounded by friends."
Sources also familiar with the situation revealed that there has been a major lapse in communication between Zayn and Liam as a result of unresolved issues from the past, but despite this, the mutual respect between them remains intact, albeit from afar.
