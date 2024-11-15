Zayn Malik's Tour Delay Hits Fans Hard as They Urge Singer to Take Time to Heal After Liam Payne's Death

Zayn Malik shared with his fans that two of his upcoming Edinburgh performances have been rescheduled.

According to the announcement, "Due to unforeseen circumstances (the) Zayn Stairway To The Sky Edinburgh show original scheduled for November 20 has been rescheduled for December 8."

"A further date on November 21 at the same O2 Academy Edinburgh venue has been moved to December 9. All tickets for the original show dates will be honored on the rescheduled dates."

The "Pillowtalk" hitmaker also recently decided to reschedule the dates of his first-ever solo tour from October 23 in San Francisco to January following the death of his former bandmate, Liam Payne.

In response to the announcement that left fans feeling let down, many individuals turned to social platforms to express their worries about Zayn's mental health and offer him encouraging words, urging him to focus on his well-being.

Speculations arose that the delay might be connected to his ongoing mourning for Liam.

Zayn @zaynmalik love remember do what YOU NEED. You can cancel whole tour, postpone everything and your real fans will be here supporting you. YOU matter as a person, your mental health, we will wait for you whenever you feel ready. Please take care of yourself. — alice (@jjnkiara) November 14, 2024

Honestly Zayn has every right to reschedule the tour for as far away as needed. He lost a friend, if he doesn't feel like performing, we must respect that. If he does feel like performing, we must respect that too. His wellbeing comes first and those who love him, will understand — Vicky ◟̽◞̽ (@yellowheartLWT) November 14, 2024

I’m thinking that Zayn rescheduled Edinburgh because it was close to the funeral or he simply needs some more time as the funeral is/was close to tour starting — charly (@daylightlover28) November 14, 2024

if zayn rescheduled all his show to december 2024 / january 2025 y’all better to not hate on him again and support him in this difficult moment, im sure he was so happy to go on tour so if he reschedule the dates it’s for a reason, hope he’s okay… sending all my love to him ❤️‍🩹 — ᯓ★ laure • saw louis x2 𓊍ᶻ (@zquadrry28x) November 14, 2024

oh! my! god! I honestly don’t know in what world some of you awful cunts think it’s fucking acceptable to say you wish Liam would’ve died after Zayn’s tour so it didn’t ruin your fuckass plans;because the entitlement and the motherfucking audacity I see around it’s mind blowing. — Roxx ᥫ᭡ (@roxx_rxn) November 14, 2024

people who hate on zayn for now posting anything, need therapy, zayn just lost liam, the funeral will happen soon and y’all hate on him for not speaking about that maybe some dates of his tour will be rescheduled ?! im sure he will talk about it soon but stop hating on him IT’S… — ᯓ★ laure • saw louis x2 𓊍ᶻ (@zquadrry28x) November 14, 2024

According to a music producer who collaborated with Zayn, it was revealed to the Daily Mail that the singer is deeply devastated by the unexpected loss of his former bandmate.

The unnamed insider revealed, "Zayn was told in the early hours of this morning and has been in absolute bits."

"He is in shock, and his parents have been in touch with Liam's family to offer their support and condolences. People close to Zayn don't want him to be alone at the moment, so he is surrounded by friends."

Sources also familiar with the situation revealed that there has been a major lapse in communication between Zayn and Liam as a result of unresolved issues from the past, but despite this, the mutual respect between them remains intact, albeit from afar.