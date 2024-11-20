Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Green Day to Headline Coachella 2025

The 2025 Coachella lineup is stacked and has seemingly been revealed.

According to various reports, Coachella is going all-in on mainstream star-power for next year's edition.

TMZ has reported that three names, in addition to the already announced Post Malone, will be headlining the festival next year. Those names being Green Day, Lady Gaga and Travis Scott.

Scott last played the festival in 2017 and he was previously announced as a 2020 headliner, but that festival was canceled because of the pandemic. Coachella made its comeback in 2022, months after the tragic crowd crush at Scott's Astroworld festival claimed 10 lives. Despite reports that his management pushed for him to keep his headlining spot, Scott was ultimately dropped from the lineup. Since then, Scott's live shows have occurred without serious incident.

Gaga headlined Coachella in 2017, marking her only appearance at the festival. With a new grand-scale pop album set to drop next year, she's also enjoying success with her Bruno Mars duet "Die With A Smile," which is climbing the charts. However, her solo dance-pop track "Disease" hasn't quite made the same impact.

Green Day has never played Coachella, and their fame predates the festival's existence.

Malone was previously teased as a headliner for the event when he announced his tour dates for his most ambitious tour and biggest to date called the Big Ass Stadium Tour. The trek is set to include country music superstar Jelly Roll. In his announcement of the tour, Malone included a pair of shows on April 13 and 20 in Indio, California. These dates coincide with the dates for next year's festival that will take place over two weekends, from April 11-13 and April 18-20.

The press release for the tour also revealed that neither Jelly Roll nor Sierra Ferrell, the tour's other opening act, will be joining him at Coachella. Additionally, the release did not mention the Indio dates.

Malone is going on tour to support his most recent album, F-1 Trillion, which is a country music project that features some of the biggest names in the genre. From the project, he scored a No. 1 hit with the Morgan Wallen-assisted "I Had Some Help."