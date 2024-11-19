Post Malone Not So Subtly Drops He's Headlining 2025 Coachella

Post Malone appeared to let the cat out of the bag and shared that he will be at Coachella next year.

In an Instagram post announcing his most recent tour, his most ambitious and biggest to date, Post also included a pair of shows on April 13 and 20 in Indio, California.

This just so happens to be at the same date and time as Coachella for next year. The dates coincide with the two weekends that the festival is booked for next year. However, neither a spokesperson for Post nor Coachella has confirmed this at this time. But TMZ reports that he is one of the three main acts for Coachella.

Called the Big Ass Stadium Tour, Post's trek will feature country music superstar Jelly Roll.

Coachella has yet to unveil the lineup for next year's highly anticipated event. However, organizers have confirmed the festival will take place over two weekends, from April 11-13 and April 18-20. Interestingly, Post's official press release for his Big Ass stadium tour did not mention the Indio dates. The release also revealed that neither Jelly Roll nor Sierra Ferrell, the tour's other opening act, will be joining him at Coachella.

Post and Jelly Roll's 25-date tour, spanning baseball and football stadiums, is set to kick off on April 29 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, just weeks after their anticipated Coachella performances.

The Live Nation-produced North American tour, which marks Post's biggest headlining run to date, will also make stops at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the Alamodome in San Antonio. From there, the tour will continue through Dallas, Atlanta, St. Louis, Detroit, Minneapolis, Chicago, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York, Miami, Denver, and Portland, before wrapping up on July 1 at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Post, who's currently touring in support of his F-1 Trillion country album, has performed at a variety of stadiums and amphitheaters, as well as several major festivals this summer. These include Outside Lands in August, Bonnaroo and Governors Ball in June, and Coachella's sister festival Stagecoach in Indio in April. At Stagecoach, he was joined by Dwight Yoakam, Brad Paisley, and Sara Evans, and also debuted his hit "I Had Some Help" during Morgan Wallen's set.