'I See How Pac Got Like That!': Meek Mill Draws Parallels to 2Pac's Struggles Amid 'No Diddy Gang' Drama

Meek Mill is coming to the defense of Sean "Diddy" Combs after days of media reports indicating that the iconic multi-hyphenate may have done something inappropriate at a lavish party the rapper threw for the music mogul in 2014.

The Philadelphia artist took to social media to vent his displeasure, suggesting that the reporting is part of a "media smear campaign" against Black men writ large.

Meek Mill came hard for a number of outlets, including Page Six, in a Twitter rant, accusing the publications of major lies over the post-27th birthday party that preceded the ruckus.

There have been reports of disturbing conditions allegedly left behind at the mansion they rented, including smashed booze bottles and other trash.

"None of these publications are owned by black men posting things to destroy the names and brands of the culture!" Meek Mill wrote, adding that there was an unfortunate trend where media owned by non-minorities tend to publish articles that damage the reputation of leading black individuals.

None of these publications are owned by black men posting things to destroy the names and brands of the culture! Ima stand on this I know it's somebody behind this! Ima start a war behind it too when I find out!!!!

In another post, he showed concerns about the consequences of narratives like that, saying, "They putting black men in jail off stories."

He also expressed hope that Diddy, who he referred to as a fellow Black man, did not engage in the behaviors alleged in the reports.

Bringing Tupac Shakur into the comparison, Meek Mill made a strong statement saying that distorted images of Black artists in media can lead to serious results.

"I see how pac got like that!" he tweeted.

I see how pac got like that!

Among the allegations connected to the alleged party are ones from a person — its name is Haight — who talked about broken bottles, used condoms, and other things, according to reports. The account also claimed that a number of celebrities were at the party.

Meek made the remarks in the same week that he went viral after fans caught him on video saying "no Diddy gang" at a recent public meeting. He later disavowed the term after the backlash from that incident.

Meek Mill has been tweeting his support for Diddy and his thoughts on the media's role in taking down Black men in the industry as things unfold.