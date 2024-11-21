Katy Perry Urges People to Watch 'Idiocracy' Amid Donald Trump's Controversial Cabinet Picks

International pop star Katy Perry has an urgent message for Americans amid Donald Trump's controversial cabinet picks.

Taking to her X account on Nov. 20, she urged her 105 million followers on the platform to watch the movie Idiocracy.

"Just watch idiocracy the movie that's all," she said.

just

watch

idiocracy

the

movie

that’s

all — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 21, 2024

Idiocracy is the 2006 film starring Luke Wilson and former Saturday Night Live star Maya Rudolph.

Idiocracy tells the story of "everyday" Joe Bowers, played by Wilson, who in 2005, is chosen to partake in a secret military experiment which will put him in hibernation for a year with a woman named Rita, played by Rudolph.

When they wake up, they discover the experiment has gone wrong and find themselves in the year 2505, when and where "the average intelligence of humans has decreased so much that Joe is now the smartest man in the world."

As shown in the trailer, Joe ends up becoming president and attends a professional wrestling match where the star wrestler applauds Joe's presidency and tells the pumped-up crowd, "He's gonna fix everything!"

Perry did not mention Trump by name, but she has been critical of the President Elect, having previously backed his opponent, Kamala Harris, for the seat in the White House.

Her message comes as one of Trump's cabinet picks for Attorney General, Matt Gaetz, announced that he is withdrawing from consideration for the position. He posted to his X account announcing the news. Gaetz's selection had put a spotlight on prior allegations of sexual misconduct and other impropriety that had been investigated by the Department of Justice and the House Ethics Committee.

"I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback - and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition," he said.

"There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General," Gaetz added.

I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback - and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 21, 2024

According to CNN, Gaetz is being accused of having sex with a woman when she was a minor. The woman claims she had two sexual encounters with him at one party in 2017. She claims that the second sexual encounter between them included another woman. However, the other woman has denied that she participated in the encounter. Gaetz has denied these accusations.

He is far from the only controversial Cabinet pick from Trump. Three of Trump's picks to join his Cabinet have faced serious allegations of sexual misconduct. Trump's pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, was accused of sexual assault, NBC reports. And his selection for health and human services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was accused this summer of groping a former family babysitter. The other person accused was Gaetz.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) co-founder Linda McMahon has been named Trump's nominee for education secretary. She once said she had an education degree. However, this has since been reported otherwise by USA Today.