Jason Aldean's Wife Reflects on Backlash They've Received for Years for Supporting Trump: 'The Tide Is Turning'

Brittany Aldean, the wife of country star Jason Aldean, makes sure there's no mistaking her support for Donald Trump in a new interview she gave post-election — with Brittany arguing "the tide is turning" regarding the "backlash" she and Jason have received for backing Trump in the past.

After all, as Brittany explains, she's excited for the "change" that could come via Trump's 2025-2028 White House stay, noting that the repeat U.S. president and former The Apprentice star is flanked by billionaire advisor Elon Musk and ex-candidate-turned-Trump-Cabinet-pick Robert F. Kennedy Jr. She also says they consider Trump a friend.

"We know Trump personally," Brittany told Fox News earlier this week. "He's just such an awesome man, but he's obviously going to do really great things for this country along with Elon and RFK."

Looking forward to Trump's second term, she gushed, "I mean, there's just such a slew of awesome people right now that are, you know, going to help us all out, and we're all ready for a change, and we cannot wait for next year." But that's not all.

"We were very supportive on the campaign trail," Brittany added of her loyalty to the new President-elect. "We've actually been supportive for years and years and years."

But concerning the public response to her and Jason's support for Trump, she continued, "And we received a ton of backlash initially. But I think everybody's coming around and things are — the tide is turning, and it's really awesome to see since we've been on that boat for a long time."

As voters are well aware, two weeks ago, Trump was declared the election's winner when he surpassed the 270 electoral college votes necessary to become America's next president after a grueling campaign season that saw the former president, who was last elected in 2016, beat Harris, the current vice president, who was running after replacing current President Joe Biden.

This past summer, Brittany doubled down on her support of Trump by launching "Free Trump" merchandise. "No time like the present to rally the troops in support of The People's President," she posted, showing off a range of T-shirts and ball caps emblazoned with the phrase. "Now is the time to speak up or we may lose our country as we know it forever," she added.

Jason, whose latest album Highway Desperado arrived in 2023, was famously on stage during the 2017 Las Vegas shooting when a gunman opened fire on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a country music concert. The shooter, Stephen Paddock, fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.