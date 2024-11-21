Tony Buzbee Responds to Assault Accusations Amid Diddy Case: 'We Won't Be Bullied'

Tony Buzbee is facing another accusation amid his battle against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

According to TMZ on November 21, Buzbee has been sued for assault by an unnamed woman, who was referred to as Jane Doe, an alleged former client of the attorney. The outlet has also obtained the filed lawsuit, where she alleged that she was assaulted by Buzbee while representing her in a divorce case.

Though there weren't any specific details regarding the assault, a source linked to Jane Doe told the outlet that Buzbee had displayed a behavior that they described as a "fit of rage."

It claimed that the lawyer allegedly pushed a champagne flute to the woman and damaged her tooth. Furthermore, it shared that dental records were in her possession and could prove the veracity of her injuries.

The woman also accused Buzbee of malpractice in her divorce case, reportedly claiming that she had lost millions of dollars. Jeremy Bohrer, the woman's legal representative, described Buzbee as a hypocrite and conveyed, "There is nothing worse than when a black hat masquerades as a white hat."

Buzbee also relayed his thoughts to TMZ, saying that the accusation is "crazy fiction." Buzbee then wondered if the lawyer representing the woman had connections with someone from the firm who previously accused him of extortion.

"We won't be bullied by frivolous cases being filed against me or my clients," Buzbee added.