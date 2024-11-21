'Widespread Practice': Diddy's Lawyer Defends Use of Inmates' PACs in a Bold Court Admission

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team confirmed that the hip-hop mogul "accessed phone codes of other inmates" while at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. That admission comes after prosecutors say Combs was trying to get away with it while in jail.

However, prosecutors, as reported by AllHipHop, alleged that the 55-year-old music executive had attempted to avoid law enforcement tracking and had illegally swayed witness testimony.

Diddy's attorney, Alexandra A.E. Shapiro, made this argument in a Thursday court filing, stating that the use of other inmates' and other people's Phone Access Cards (PACs) is a well-documented, common practice at the facility and doesn't amount to obstructing justice.

In her filing to Judge Arun Subramanian, Shapiro further argued that using other inmates' PAC numbers is also "widespread practice" at MDC and "not obstruction."

"Inmates routinely share their calling minutes with other inmates, and they are limited to 15 minutes per call and one call per hour."

Shapiro also asserted that the government has not proven that conversations made using different inmates' PACs are any different than conversations using Combs' own number. She suggested that conditions at the MDC impede Diddy's ability to mount a meaningful defense.

"If anything, that Mr. Combs needs to resort to sharing minutes demonstrates that the conditions at MDC do not permit an adequate defense preparation," Shapiro stated.

"Although this is technically not permitted by BOP policy, the BOP effectively sanctions the practice, and all calls are monitored."

There's an approval process that occurs after inmates submit a list of contacts, BOP said, and inmates cannot share access codes for their telephones.

According to the BOP's guidelines, an inmate cannot have the telephone access code of another inmate and must immediately report if someone is able to access their code.

Diddy is also facing serious charges, waiting for a trial relating to sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

He pleaded not guilty to all allegations. Friday will be the fifth time he seeks bond before the courts.