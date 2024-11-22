Liam Payne's Family's Grief Compounded by Flight Attendant Controversy Over 'Callous and Heartless Move'

A flight attendant is facing backlash for reportedly making a "callous and heartless" move about Liam Payne's body.

The transportation of Payne's remains from Buenos Aires to the UK was through British Airways. A flight attendant reportedly informed her social media followers that the body of the late One Direction star was among the passengers after being cleared by authorities in Argentina.

She reportedly revealed to her thousands of followers, "Just been told we're carrying a coffin with us today."

They reportedly added, "To then find out it's Liam Payne's body and his family are on our flight too, heart-breaking."

According to sources, the individual allegedly violated rigorous British Airways protocols by disclosing details about the passengers on the plane departing from Buenos Aires.

An insider told The UK Sun that the person in question has now been placed on suspension from their responsibilities at British Airways.

"This stewardess cares more for her online social media following than her job," the source said.

"She has been brought to the attention of bosses due to previous posts. It is a serious data breach, not to mention a callous and heartless move to tell the world of Liam's final journey for the good of her online following."

The source went on to say, "She will be lucky to ever fly again with the airline."

In response to the situation, British Airlines has stated to the publication, "We are investigating this matter so it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Payne died on October 16 in Argentina after falling from the balcony of his hotel room. The cause of his death was attributed to severe injuries resulting in internal and external bleeding.

He was laid to rest on November 20 in St. Mary's in Amersham and anticipating a potential influx of fans, the church are preparing for the worst-case scenario by increasing security measures in and around the church grounds.

According to an insider who spoke to Radar Online, "The church authorities are braced for an army of fans who are set to descend on Liam's final resting place."

"There is bound to be a lot of interest in the first few weeks and there is a worry that devotees will be tempted to take items left in honor of Liam."

Discussions have arisen about stationing security guards around the area continuously, per the outlet. It is said that this heightened security measure will be maintained for a minimum of the initial few weeks until the public interest diminishes and the situation returns to its usual state.

"The last thing his grieving family needs is the prospect of graver robbers rearing their ugly heads."