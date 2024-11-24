Zayn Malik Remembers Liam Payne in Heartfelt Tribute at 'Stairway To The Sky' Concert

Fans and celebrities are still in mourning of the late Liam Payne, who tragically passed away in October. However, Payne's bandmate Zayn Malik had his fans and concertgoers emotional due to his heartfelt tribute.

On November 24, numerous posts showed audience members cheering at the sight of Malik's tribute to the late singer at his "Stairway To The Sky" concert in Leeds, England. The caption read, "Liam Payne 1993 - 2024. Love you bro."

The warm ambiance was also accompanied by Malik's song "Stardust," which was sung by the audience in unison. Fans were also heard crying in the background, due to the somber yet touching moment.

💛 💛 Zayn left his song Stardust till last with a beautiful tribute for Liam.



I love you bro 😭😭😭😭#ZaynSTTSTour #STTSTourLeeds #ZAYN



🎥 chanavarromartin pic.twitter.com/u0neU8JzSF — For the Love of OT5 - Update Account (@OT5loveupdate) November 23, 2024

On X (formerly Twitter), one shared, "Zayn paid a tribute to Liam at his first-ever concert for his first-ever tour, I'm crying wtf. Liam should be there cheering him on."

Another remarked, "Zayn's tribute means so much. He's gonna take Liam with him to every city he performs (in), because he didn't get a chance to do it. He's keeping his memory alive. Thank you, Zayn. Liam sees everything and he's so proud of you."

Payne passed away on October 16, when the singer fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Malik had previously expressed his grief on Instagram, "I hope that wherever you are right now, you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are."