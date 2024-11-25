Diddy's Twin Daughters Shine at Senior Night Following Attendance on Father's Court Hearing

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughters Jessie and D'Lila Combs have uploaded a new post on Instagram amid their father's ongoing legal battle.

According to the Instagram post by the twins on November 23, the two were shown smiling at a football field in their cheerleading uniforms and colorful pom poms. They were also seen wearing matching tiaras, which gave off an elegant feel.

In the comments' section, netizens wished nothing but positive things to the girls amid their father's downfall, crimes, and ongoing trials.

"I'm so proud of you two," an Instagram user said. "Continue to be the best at whatever you choose to do after cheerleading."

On X (formerly Twitter), one netizen commented, "(I) hope they're doing good despite their dad's embarrassment."

hope they're doing good despite of their dad's embarrassment — psyche (@psyche_x_web3) November 24, 2024

Another stated, "I feel so bad for those girls. When they are older they will figure it all out. They are most likely being protected from the media and aren't being told the truth of the situation."

I feel so bad for those girls. When they are older they will figure it all out. They are most likely being protected from the media and aren’t being told the truth of the situation. — Encarnación de Amada (@oc_fisher04) November 24, 2024

The disgraced mogul was arrested in September due to charges of sex trafficking, prostitution, abuse, exploitation, and racketeering. Amid his court trials, attention has also been focused on his family, who has supported him in the proceedings.

During Combs' third bail hearing, photos of his family members calmly entering the courthouse were uploaded online.

On November 4, Combs celebrated his 55th birthday behind bars, which was emphasized in a viral video showing his kids singing "Happy Birthday" and greeting their father on the phone.