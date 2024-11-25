SZA Reveals 'A Whole New Project' Is Coming Before 2024 Ends Amid News of Another Major Release

In a recent livestream hosted by streamer Kai Cenat, SZA discussed her highly anticipated upcoming album "Lana," which she has been hinting at since 2023.

The album remains shrouded in mystery, but the award-winning singer promising its release "before the year ends."

The announcement sparked enthusiastic reactions from Lizzo, who was also a guest in the livestream, and Cenat, who erupted into excited screams upon hearing the news.

NEW SZA PROJECT BEFORE THE YEAR’S OVER😭🖤 pic.twitter.com/OvrRdpz1wR — ✧✶ ★･ˎˊ˗ (@CELESTlALY) November 24, 2024

Should the speculation hold, this would mark the second occasion on which the "Snooze" singer has released a major project towards the end of the calendar year.

Back in 2022, SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, dropped her sophomore album "SOS" on December 9, quickly garnering praise as a potential album of the year contender.

SZA's bombshell revelation came after she hinted at having two upcoming projects in the pipeline, although she chose not to disclose any specific release dates to British Vogue.

The "Kill Bill" singer was preparing to release an expanded edition of "SOS" and "Lana," which was initially introduced under a different title.

"I think I am making music from a more beautiful place. From a more possible place versus a more angsty place," the 35-year-old performer told the publication.

"I'm not identifying with my brokenness. It's not my identity. It's shit that happened to me. Yeah, I experienced cruelty. I have to put it down at some point."

"Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get."

This also comes after a recent announcement that she will be stepping back from live performances for the time being, she shared her internal struggle with the music industry.

"Maybe I'm just not meant to be famous – I'm crashing and burning and behaving erratically. It's not for me because I have so much anxiety," SZA disclosed.

"But why would God put me in this position if I wasn't supposed to be doing this? So I just keep trying to rise to the occasion. But I'm also just like, 'Please, the occasion is beating my ass.'"