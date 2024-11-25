Liam Payne Attempted to Escape Hotel Room Before Falling to His Death

Liam Payne was trying to escape from his hotel when he fell to his death, according to a new report. The One Direction star died on Oct. 16 and more new details about his death have since emerged over the weeks.

According to TMZ, Payne was trying to escape his hotel when he ultimately ended up falling to his death as a way to escape.

The outlet reports that Payne hated to be locked in hotel rooms and he had used the balcony as an escape plan before. The most recent time had been in September when his bodyguards were concerned that he was on a drug binge. They allegedly forced him in a room in a Florida rental house. Payne reportedly used a garden hose to escape the room.

However, TMZ shares that surveillance screenshots from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aire show Payne splayed out as hotel workers carry him back to his room. Payne is conscious in the video, they report. When the hotel employees got Liam to his room, he struggled with them and did not want to go inside.

Despite this, the hotel workers used the master key to enter the room and place Payne inside, the police report obtained by TMZ says.

The outlet reveals that Payne told the employees that he would use the balcony as a way to escape and one of the employees who locked him up called 911 minutes later and said that they were concerned Payne might hurt himself.

"I don't know whether his life may be in danger. He is in a room with a balcony, and, well, we're a little afraid," the employee reportedly said.

So, they left him alone in his room where Payne would ultimately fall to his death from the third-story balcony that was attached to his room. When the police found his body, he had a bag strapped to his shoulder, which TMZ reports was not on him when he was brought to the room. Additionally, they found a hat by the body and it has been reported that he put it on in the room.

The news outlet shares that Payne was trying to get from the third-story balcony to the second-story balcony and then jump to the ground. The police report corroborates this which says two days after Payne's death, a hotel employee went to the second room floor room right below Payne's and discovered a brown leather bag with a note that said "for Liam," along with various pills and a bottle of Jack Daniel's.

The news of his attempt comes after the coroner shared that Payne may have been unconscious when he fell.

A source told TMZ that they believe Argentinian authorities are trying to protect the hotel and that is why they have charged the other three people in connection to Payne's death. The source believes the hotel bears responsibility for allegedly caring more about disruption in the lobby and protecting hotel property than caring about Liam's safety.

The hotel has not commented on the new report.