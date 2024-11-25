Keke Palmer Admits At Age 12 She Was Forced To Kiss 17-Year-Old Corbin Bleu

Multi-talented starlet Keke Palmer has openly admitted to many troubling aspects of her Hollywood upbringing while promoting her memoir/self-help hybrid novel, "Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative." She's shocked the world with revelations about going bankrupt at 18, as well as experiencing blatant racism on the set of Ryan Murphy's Scream Queens.

Her latest confession, however, proves she's only scratched the surface. During her appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay, Palmer opened up about being dismissed by her agent after expressing discomfort around kissing her Jump In co-star Corbin Bleu, was 17 while Palmer was 12:

"It was a big thing for us because I was 12 and Corbin was 17....He was such a brother vibe. That wasn't the relationship we had. I remember I had a call with my agent and I was like, 'You know, I am scared about this. This is weird'. And she was, like, 'Well, Megan Good had to kiss Samuel L. Jackson in Eve's Bayou," she shared.

She noted that she still thinks it was an inappropriate experience for a child, adding "I think there's a weird thing that happens with kid entertainers where we have to dissociate so much as an adult would in a workplace in ways that's not normal or common."

Many fans responded emotionally to the sentiment, concurring that there was no reason for a 12-year-old to be kissing a 17-year-old.

Keke Palmer was 12 in Jump In and Corbin Bleu was 17… very confused why Disney made them kiss. That could’ve been kept out, seriously. — naz’ja! (@juicecoded) November 21, 2024

Disney know they wrong as hell having Corbin Bleu at 17, kiss a 12 year old Keke Palmer 😅💀 like broski, wasn't the sister in that movie the same age!?! — The Fitz (@SdotFdot07) November 21, 2024

They were letting 12 year old Keke Palmer kiss 17 year old Corbin Bleu just for the sake of Jump In?????? and it was her first kiss ://///////// — Melanin Monroe. (@DeeMilano069) November 23, 2024

Palmer also revealed during her appearance that she became a millionaire that same year, following other major leading roles like Akeelah and The Bee. This lended to her becoming the breadwinner of her entire family. Palmer's parents had already hired a business manager—a strategic decision aimed at ensuring financial transparency.

"They wanted me to know that they weren't the ones controlling my money. They had heard these stories and my mom said I don't want money to come in between me and my child," Palmer said on Club Shay Shay.