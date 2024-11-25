Liam Payne Was Making Desperate Balcony Escape Attempt From Being 'Locked In' Minutes Before His Tragic Fall: Police Report

Just moments ahead of his death on November 25, the ex-One Direction star Liam Payne was allegedly trying to flee his hotel room. At 31, he plummeted from a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo hotel.

As per The Mirror, hotel staff members allegedly knew about Payne's plan to escape through the balcony, according to witnesses and a police report, and yet they left him alone in his room.

Sources familiar with the singer described a long-standing aversion to being confined in hotel rooms, which is an issue he's had since his time with One Direction.

Payne was said to have tried to break out of the rental property he'd stayed at in Florida back in September, when his security team allegedly locked him in his room for fear he might take drugs, using a garden hose to shimmy down from a balcony.

Witnesses said Payne appeared intoxicated and was disturbing the hotel lobby on the day of his death. Staff were intervening, but Payne was resisting, telling them he would go out on the balcony if he were locked in.

Even after these warnings, hotel staff brought him back to his room using a master key and removed a mirror from outside his door for fear that it could be damaged.

Soon after, a hotel staff member phoned emergency services, fearing for Payne's safety because he was on a floor with a balcony.

Payne fell to his death trying to escape from the balcony after being abandoned alone. He had a bag slung over his shoulder when they found his body, so it looked like he was about to leave.

Then, a guest on the second floor discovered a leather bag with pills, a bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey, and a note 'for Liam' on their balcony.

The investigators say it was part of Payne's plan to escape the night before, and he put it there, although there is evidence that he lowered it using the same method he had used first with the hose.

They have since ruled out suicide, surmising that the singer likely was in a "semi or total unconsciousness" state when he fell. The authorities want to find out who had supplied the drugs that were found in his system.

Rogelio "Roger" Nores — a friend of the singer — is being investigated but claims he had nothing to do with the singer's death. He said he had last seen Payne about 40 minutes prior to the drop.

"I never abandoned Liam," Nores said. "There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left. I could have never imagined something like this would happen."

Police are also questioning a hotel worker and a restaurant worker who had contact with Payne during the stay.

At the time of his fatal accident, Payne was outside the United States for the purpose of renewing his American visa in Argentina.