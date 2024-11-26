Lana Del Ray's Album Cover for Upcoming Release Receives Mixed Reactions: 'Funeral Pamphlet?'

Lana Del Ray trended on social media following the announcement of her upcoming album "The Right Person Will Stay." However, the singer's cover art for the album has led to netizens' mixed reactions.

On November 25, Lana posted on her official Instagram account, which teased fans of a new content. The singer shared that the 13-track album would be released on May 21, 2025, and proudly acknowledged her producers.

Many fans were thrilled by the singer's surprise announcement, leading them to express their excitement on social media.

"This is news I live for! New poetic, melodic, and assumedly sensual yet melodramatic music from the goddess herself," one fan stated.

Another remarked, "Lana, I'm so happy and grateful! It means everything to me to be here and witness the journey of another beautiful record of yours."

Unfortunately, on X (formerly Twitter), some fans hoped that the photo Lana had uploaded on her Instagram would not be the album's cover. Others even pointed out that the album cover resembles a funeral pamphlet and how "Picsart-coded" it was.

girl this funeral pamphlet ?????? https://t.co/n0la7koRP2 — river (@kissmeriver) November 25, 2024

6 months away and a picsart cover? yeah this won't happen https://t.co/xexIk3r8HO — nait 🤍 (@reputalipa) November 25, 2024

Dude ill do her graphic design for free at this point please good God https://t.co/fbLuJQMlkC — adrian (@frerardie) November 25, 2024

Back on her Instagram, Lana had also commented on her own post, saying that the cover was designed by her sister Caroline Grant.

"It's my sister's design actually," Lana said.