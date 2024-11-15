Lana Del Rey and Lizzo Confirm Viral TikTok Comments of Them Insulting Each Other Were Fake

Lana Del Rey and Lizzo are still on good terms despite a viral parody saying otherwise.

On November 13, a viral tweet falsely claimed the singers had traded insults on TikTok.

In the edited interaction, an account that impersonated Lizzo wrote: "I'd like to see you back on the charts." This led to the fake Lana Del Rey account to respond: "I would love to see you run on a treadmill."

Although the account circulating the fake screenshots makes clear in its bio it's a parody of pop culture news accounts popular on X, formerly Twitter, some still believed it to be real.

The post went viral, with over 20 million views, and the spoof account doubled down by editing further insults in a follow-up post, in which Lizzo is edited to say: "I hope that alligator eats your big a-s." This was a reference to Del Rey's marriage to her alligator guide boat tour husband, Jeremy Dufrene.

Their fake interaction ended with a jab at Lizzo's weight, with the fake Del Rey saying: "You'd know about eating biggie."

However, Del Rey has since dispelled any rumors that there is a feud between her and Lizzo. In the comments section of an Instagram post that published the fake interaction, she shared that she does not even have a TikTok account.

"I don't think I have an official TikTok, other than the grants one, or a Twitter, very random," she said in response.

Lana Del Rey addresses photoshopped TikTok comments of a fake feud between herself and Lizzo:



“I don’t think I have an official TikTok, other than the grants one, or a Twitter, very random.” pic.twitter.com/91edUwkB7n — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 15, 2024

The fake insults about Lizzo's weight come as the singer has been fighting back against rumors that she uses Ozempic.

"When you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit," she said in an Instagram post.

More recently, the star hit back at Antonio Brown after the former NFL star said that she holds her pen "like she hold her ozempic shot."

In response, Lizzo took to Instagram on November 11, posting a carousel of photos with the caption, "Holding life like an ozempic pen.. 😝".

While Lizzo has decided to take a gap year this year, the "Truth Hurts" singer has been busy appearing at Kamala Harris rally in Detroit and posting fun TikToks.