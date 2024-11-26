Lana Del Rey's Album Cover Design Credits Leave Picsart in Shambles: 'Not Lana Sister-Zoning Me'

Lana Del Rey's announcement of her new music has raised excitement from her fans. However, reactions to her supposed album cover are mixed that even the design application Picsart has more than a few words regarding it.

Earlier on November 25, Lana gave fans a teaser for her next project by uploading the cover design for her upcoming album "The Right Person Will Stay." The album, which is scheduled for release on May 21, 2025, immediately ignited anticipation of her fans.

However, the cover design received mixed reactions from netizens for its quality. While some didn't mind the cover at all, others compared it to funeral pamphlets and even pointed out that it was made from Picsart.

On November 26, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Picsart ultimately noticed the viral album cover design.

The app captioned, "She did it again, another Picsart album cover from Lana, guys."

SHE DID IT AGAIN ANOTHER PICSART ALBUM COVER FROM LANA GUYS https://t.co/FGwV7HkG5X — Picsart (@Picsart) November 25, 2024

Picsart then added another post showing a "Picsart-core" video, which features various album cover designs that exhibited the quintessential Picsart aesthetic.

The video also included Lana's newest album cover, as well as her initial cover design for "Blue Banisters."

"I present to you all: picsartcore aka the most perfectly designed album covers," Picsart wrote.

i present to you all: picsartcore aka the most perfectly designed album covers pic.twitter.com/o66q8zUcHN — Picsart (@Picsart) November 25, 2024

Previously, Lana mentioned on her Instagram post that the cover design was her sister Caroline Grant's creation. Lana confirmed, "It's my sister's design, actually."

This wasn't left unseen by Picsart, as the app hilariously noted the singer's "Sister-zoning" due to her credits.

Fans were amused by the creative platform's entertaining mentions of Lana and her album covers. Some included comments, such as, "At this point, you two have to collab," as well as, "Help us all out and give her a free premium."