Lana Del Rey Announces New Album 'The Right Person Will Stay,' Reveals Producers

Lana Del Rey is busy working on a new album, and she is ready to share it with the world.

Taking to her Instagram account on Nov. 25, the singer announced her new album.

"'The right person will stay,'" she said in her post.

Lana then went on to reveal who worked on the album, including Jack Antonoff, Jack and Drew Erickson, and more.

"So grateful that my 13 tracks came together with my beautiful work between Luke, Jack and Drew Erickson amongst others," she said.

The Erickson brothers have previously worked on Lana's Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard album. In particular, they worked on the songs "Let the Light In," "Fingertips" and "The Grants." They also worked with her on her Blue Banisters album as well.

To continue the promotion of her new album, Lana shared that she will be previewing some of the album's songs before Stagecoach.

"Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach 🚴 🧣 starting with Henry. Love Always," she closed out the post.

The news comes after Lana announced a series of UK and Ireland tour dates. She'll kick off the tour at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on June 23, before heading to Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin. The 'A&W' singer will then wrap up with a huge date at London's Wembley Stadium on July 3.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale Nov. 29.

Read more: Lana Del Rey and Lizzo Confirm Viral TikTok Comments of Them Insulting Each Other Were Fake

Earlier this year, Lana confirmed that she was working on a country music album. She spoke to NME about the making of the of the album that was once called Lasso.

"I've maybe less to say in terms of any self-revealing things like on 'Tunnel' or 'Blue Bannisters' or 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club', and just more melodic," she said. "Maybe more American Songbook style?"

Lana did clarify the sound of the album to Vogue Italia.

"There was a lot of American flair, too much of that very American aesthetic," she told the outlet.

"I stopped because I didn't recognize myself. I would like this album to be a reflection of the person I am today. I might turn it into something more 'southern gothic', like it was supposed to be in the beginning, and less country," Lana continued.

Despite this, she later clarified that there could have been a translation error.

"I think maybe there's been a mistake in the Italian translation of what I said," she said.

She released the song "Tough" with Quavo earlier this year, but it is not confirmed if it made the final cut for the album.