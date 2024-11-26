Christina Eagle Battles Through Snoop Dogg's 'Weird' Song Choice to Secure Semi-Final Spot on 'The Voice' Season 26

Christina Eagle, a contestant on NBC's "The Voice," is moving on to the semi-finals, even after criticism over her song choice.

Eagle was asked by coach Snoop Dogg to sing Reba McEntire's version of "Fancy" during Monday's playoff episode.

The choice came under scrutiny, especially considering the song's subject matter, which focuses on a mother selling her own daughter.

Eagle, who has dealt with the loss of both parents in car crashes, found the subject matter heavy.

Eagle's song sounded a bit shaky at first, but she used her experience from the tough competition to bring out the emotion and owned the stage.

Unfortunately, she struggled with pitch and voice control, and the coaches had mixed feedback on her version.

"She did an incredible... wonderful job," said McEntire, as quoted by Meaww, praising the performance.

Other coaches left supportive comments, as well. That performance, according to Michael, offered plenty of reasons for audiences to appreciate her.

Stefani noted that Eagle nailed the challenging number on the night, and Snoop praised her confidence.

During her blind auditions, she made it only as far as one chair turn, but still felt privileged to have made it to the playoffs.

"This is everything I've ever wanted and it's happening," she said in a recent interview. "Especially my family, they're so proud of me, and that touches my heart more than anything."

Some believe a better song could have highlighted Eagle's vocal abilities, as only two from each team made it through.

However, she will have to face stiffer competition from other squad members during the live shows now.

NBC is airing Season 26 of "The Voice" Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, with the show streaming the next day on Peacock.