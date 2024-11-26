Snoop Dogg Eliminates 'The Voice' Standout Aliyah Khaylyn After Flawless Whitney Houston Cover

Snoop Dogg left everyone stunned with his decision on the recent episode of "The Voice."

He bid farewell to 23-year-old Aliyah Khaylyn from Philadelphia after her powerful rendition of Whitney Houston's classic "I Have Nothing" wowed the judges.

According to Snoop, Khaylyn "[performed] one of the hardest songs that you could ever give somebody to sing on this show."

In a similar fashion to Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, and Gwen Stefani, the rapper faced the challenging task of downsizing his team from the initial five members he selected for the Playoffs to just two for the upcoming live shows.

During the Battle Round, the rapper snatched Khaylyn away from Team Bublé, leaving the other coaches contemplating if they would have made a steal if given the chance.

As Khaylyn was finishing her performance, Stefani expressed her astonishment, exclaiming, "I'm in shock right now."

McEntire chimed in, "If you don't have music out soon, I'm gonna cry, 'cause I love your voice. You're so good."

Despite Snoop's initial amazement, he felt there was still more to be desired.

Following the guidance of the participants this week, alongside the support of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, the musician decided to advance Jeremy Beloate and Christina Eagle to the next round after witnessing their performances.

Surprisingly, those watching from home were in disbelief when Khaylyn was eliminated despite her outstanding performance.

@NBCTheVoice Snoop, you made the wrong decision! Aliyah Khaylyn was the better female artist! Q — Brutha Q (@BruthaQ) November 26, 2024

@SnoopDogg Aliyah Khaylyn was awesome. How you gonna do Whitney Houston like that. #thevoice — Steve Windham (@windhamsrock) November 26, 2024

On NBC's YouTube video of Khaylyn's performance, one said, "I was stunned she didn't make it to the lives. She was absolutely breathtaking. I know we will hear more of her!"

Another wrote, "What how could you not choose her......???? She was Amazing."

"Girrrl you brought Whitney back and in your own way. Unthinkable, incredibly moving and 1000% grateful and look forward to listening to you sing any day," a third said, while a fourth wrote, "Easily the best performance of the night and maybe the most talented singer of the season, Aliyah don't give up the best days are ahead."

A fifth hope, "this was truly stunning! although she got cut, hope this exposure allows her to find bigger endeavors!"