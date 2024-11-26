Viral Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' and Bruno Mars 'When I Was Your Man' Mashup Resurfaces After Copyright Lawsuit

Miley Cyrus is currently fighting to dismiss a lawsuit over her song "Flowers" being too close to Bruno Mars' "When I Was Your Man."

Now, a resurfaced video from 2023 shows how the two songs sound mashed up together. A video posted to Facebook by singers Sara Niemietz and Moira Mack back in 2023 has over 129,000 views on Facebook.

The two go back and forth between the two songs seamlessly before combining the two choruses to finish out their rendition.

Ironically, the mashup was recorded before the lawsuit was even filed.

In the legal docs, Cyrus' team argued that the two songs show "striking differences in melody, chords, other musical elements, and words" and that any similarities are not protected by copyright.

Cyrus is being sued by songwriter who worked with Mars on the song but her team has argued that there is a "fatal flaw" in the filing.

"Plaintiff unambiguously [says] that it obtained its claimed rights in the 'When I Was Your Man' copyright from only one of that musical composition's four co-authors. That is a fatal and incurable defect in plaintiff's claim," Cyrus' lawyers said.

Her legal team has gone on to argue that hat Tempo Music Investment -- the company that bought the rights of one of Mars's co-writers -- gave the company only "non-exclusive rights" to the song. Because of this, they go on to claim that under federal copyright law, such limited rights don't give someone a right to sue.

However, Tempo Music's legal team member, Alex Weingarten, has since fired back at this claim by releasing his own statement to Billboard.

"They're seeking to make bogus technical arguments because they don't have an actual substantive defense to the case. We're not an assignee; we're the owner of the copyright. The law is clear that we have the right to enforce our interest," he said.

Tempo has gone on to claim as part of their lawsuit that "Flowers" had stolen elements beyond the in-response lyrics, including "melodic and harmonic material," "pitch ending pattern," and "bass-line structure."

Cyrus' team has asked that the lawsuit be thrown out.