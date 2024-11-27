Slowthai and Friend Allegedly Raped 2 Fans on Rooftop, Then High-Fived — Victims Share Horrific Details

UK rapper Slowthai, real name Tyron Kaymone Frampton, is on trial for the alleged rapes of two women after a concert, but he and a friend are vehemently denying the accusations.

The claims are said to have taken place on a rooftop after a gig at the Bullingdon Club in Oxford.

He and 27-year-old Alex Blake-Walker face two counts of rape and one of sexual assault against one of the women.

Frampton has been supported by his singer wife, Anne-Marie, as the trial started this week at Oxford Crown Court.

According to a report by The Sun, Prosecutor Heather Stangoe said the two women had broken away from their party's group of friends during a house party spelling after the concert.

The defendants had no concern for consent, and their purpose was to obtain sexual gratification, Stangoe said.

The two women were raped at the same time, the prosecution claims — and as the defendants talked about "swapping" them.

It was claimed that one of the women had been taking drugs and drinking a lot, but Stangoe stressed that, in fact, her level of alcohol "predisposed" her to lack the capacity to consent rather than mitigated this.

Jurors heard the incident developed when the defendants were "interrupted," and Frampton jumped from the roof into a garden below in a bid to flee.

The two men were arrested later that year, and both denied the charges, claiming all sexual activity was consensual.

The trial process is still ongoing as the court scrutinizes the evidence and testimony presented.

Slowthai first made waves in 2019, releasing his debut album Nothing Great About Britain and snagging the first-ever Grammy nomination in 2021.

He tied the knot with Anne-Marie in a Vegas ceremony in July 2022, then became a father for the first time this year.