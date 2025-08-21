Jack White Rips Donald Trump as a 'Masquerading Conman' After White House Insults Him

Musician Jack White clapped back at the Trump camp, labeling the former president a "masquerading conman" after a White House spokesperson took a jab at him.

The comment came after White criticized the decor of the Oval Office, which led to a personal attack from Trump's Communications Director, Steven Cheung.

The exchange kicked off after Jack White posted a photo of Trump meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to RollingStone, in the post, White compared the room's style to "a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler's dressing room."

That remark sparked Cheung to respond by calling White a "washed-up, has-been loser" and accusing him of "masquerading as a real artist."

White, known for his outspoken views, responded with a strong statement on Instagram, saying, "Being insulted by the actual White House that this particular conman leads is a badge of honor to me."

BREAKING: Jack White from the White Stripes just posted this about Trump:



“Look at how disgusting trump has transformed the historic White House. It’s now a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler’s dressing room. Can’t wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too,… pic.twitter.com/maBVONm5Gk — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 19, 2025

Jack White: Oval Office Decor Joke Triggered White House Attack

The rocker pointed out how strange it was that the administration responded not to his political criticism, but to a joke about interior design.

Jack White clarified that he wasn't criticizing Trump's actions or controversies directly. Instead, he explained that his remarks about the Oval Office décor were what drew the insults from Trump's team.

White listed several serious issues he's previously spoken out on, including Trump's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the treatment of immigrants, and what he described as "nazi-like rallies."

Despite those, he noted that it was the joke about furniture that drew an official reaction.

He also flipped Cheung's insult back on Trump, saying the former president has long been "masquerading" as many things: a Christian, a leader, and a businessman, Yahoo said.

"He's been using other people's money for decades," White said, calling Trump's actions dishonest and selfish.

White ended the post by stressing he isn't tied to any political party. "I'm not a Democrat either. I'm a human being raised in Detroit," he wrote.

White pointed out that he has been running his own businesses since his early twenties. He added that his experience gives him the street smarts to recognize when someone is acting like a dishonest hustler.