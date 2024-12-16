Rapper Slowthai Breaks Down in Tears After Being Found Not Guilty of Raping Two Women at a Party

British rapper Slowthai has been cleared of raping two women at a house party.

The rapper -- whose real name is Tyron Frampton -- and his co-accused, Alex Blake-Walker, were accused of rape following the musician's performance at The Bullingdon in Oxford on Sept. 7, 2021.

Both Slowthai and Blake-Walker have vehemently denied the accusations that were leveled against them in this case.

According to Sky News, a jury at Oxford Crown Court has cleared the rapper of all accusations against him. The BBC also shared Blake-Walker was cleared of the rape charges and an additional count of sexual assault.

Slowthai reportedly broke down in tears when the not-guilty verdict was declared in court. The outlet reports that the jury was made up of eight men and four women and they reached a majority decision after 10 hours of deliberating.

Patrick Gibbs KC, the lawyer defending Slowthai, alleged that there were a dozen "problems" with accusations outlined in the case and that the rapper isn't "everybody's stereotype of a rapper", describing him as a "thoughtful [and] modest" man who "throws himself, sometimes recklessly, into life."

Blake-Walker's attorney also spoke about the case. Sheryl Nwosu said that the evidence outlined "doesn't fit with Mr Blake-Walker and his behavior on the night", while Judge Ian Pringe said the case was a "question of consent".

Read more: Lil Durk Linked to 2022 Chicago Murder of Alleged Gang Leader

According to The Sun, Prosecutor Heather Stangoe said the two women had broken away from their party's group of friends during a house party. Stangoe claimed that the defendants in this case had no concern for consent, and their purpose was to obtain sexual gratification. It was also alleged that the two women were raped at the same time.

Slowthai is married to fellow music star Anne-Marie, who has supported her husband during his trial.

The rapper rose to fame due to his 2019 debut album, Nothing Great About Britain. The project went on to win a Mercury Prize. His second album topped the charts in 2021.