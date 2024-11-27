Geri Horner Allegedly Blocks Spice Girls TV Drama That Could've Netted $1.2 Million Per Member

Allegations have surfaced claiming that Geri Horner played a role in disrupting a potentially profitable agreement involving the Spice Girls, which could have resulted in each member earning $1.2 million.

A new report claims discussions were progressing smoothly until Horner unexpectedly withdrew her participation from the project.

An insider revealed to The US Sun, "It would have seen five actresses taking on the roles of Posh, Ginger, Scary, Sporty and Baby."

"The venture would have landed them all pay deals of around $1.2 million for essentially not lifting a finger," the source said, adding, "But as the negotiations ramped up, the others were told Geri had objected. The plans have basically been thrown out."

The source stated that securing Horner's approval is crucial for the successful execution of the project.

This comes amid the alleged fallout between Horner and Mel B as plans for a new Spice Girls reunion tour were abruptly halted.

geri halliwell replacing geri horner everytime mel b involved pic.twitter.com/iNiHAzTBff — mallory (@rcvhgeri) June 21, 2023

Reports suggest Horner was the one who decided to end the discussions, putting an end to the group's hopes for another successful run of dates.

Despite initial excitement and even reaching out to Victoria Beckham for a potential cameo appearance, the reunion tour now seems unlikely to happen.

Sources shared that a rift has emerged between Mel B and Horner, who were previously inseparable and rumored to have shared a brief romantic involvement.

This discord has caused a rift within the circle, ultimately leading to Horner's decision to disengage from the situation completely.

i’ll never get over geri marrying horner when we were served sapphic greatness with her and mel b pic.twitter.com/g3Fu7pGaqQ — هيلينا .𖥔 ݁ ˖ (@thef1dump) July 14, 2024

According to another insider who spoke to the Daily Mail, "Geri has had enough to deal with after all the drama with her husband's relationship with his assistant - it has been a tough enough time - and she's just lost patience with Mel and her little digs and jibes."

"She's walked away and without Geri it's really not going to happen - in the past she's been a driving force in the group, but she doesn't want to deal with Mel at all at the moment let alone share a stage with her," the insider went on.

In a recent online post, Mel B took a jab at her once close friend by sarcastically wishing her a "Happy 75th Birthday" and sharing a collection of less-than-flattering photos from their past, possibly alluding to Horner's own past remarks about her age.

Sources shared that there have been numerous other snide comments and remarks made in private that have deeply upset Horner, who has been facing a challenging period following accusations against her husband, Christian Horner, involving a female assistant.

"They've always had a tricky relationship but this has got very messy now and nobody has been able to smooth things over between them - so it's all off again."

Music Times could not independently verify these claims.