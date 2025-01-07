Mel B's Daughter Phoenix Defends Nepo Babies: We've 'Never Faced So Much Hate'

Spice Girls member Mel B's daughter, Phoenix Brown, is speaking out and slamming the hate that nepo babies have gotten in recent years.

Brown sat down for Radio Times where she opened up about the "toxic connotations" that surround the nepo baby label. Nepo babies are defined as a person who gains success or opportunities through familial connections, especially a child of a famous parent.

"Even when nepo babies are great at their job – and many are – they face a backlash fueled by misunderstanding, jealousy or resentment," she told the outlet.

Brown said anger towards nepo babies has now reached "almost to the point of obsession" on social media, leading her to question if nepo babies were "taking the flak for wider inequality in society."

"Nepo babies have never faced so much hate," she said.

Despite her hating the label, Brown added that her mom being a Spice Girl "has opened a few doors" for her.

Brown is not the only celebrity to speak out against the nepo baby label. Previously, several members of Billie Eilish's family have spoken out in defense of the singer being labeled one when her mom appeared in an episode of Friends in 1999. Speaking to Glamour, her mom, Maggie Baird, debunked the label her daughter has been given.

"I think it's hilarious. Because that came out, and it was like, 'Oh, Billie is a nepo baby'. And I'm like, 'Did you know that I got that episode of Friends because I was about to lose my health insurance?'" she said.

Finneas shared similar sentiments about his family and responded to those who claim he and Eilish are nepo babies.

"Ah yes, the classic, one day of work on one episode of 'Friends' to make someone rich and famous - the whole gag of this video is none of you had any idea at all who she was," he said.

Singer Lily Allen also came to the defense of nepo babies and claimed that nepo babies were raised by "narcissistic" parents and that people should focus on other fields of nepo babies than just celebrities like politicians, legal firms and banks. Allen is the daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen.

"The nepo babies y'all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms, the ones working for banks, and the ones working in politics, If we're talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity. BUT that's none of my business," she said on X.

"In childhood we crave stability and love, nurturing, we don't care about money or proximity to power yet. Many of the nepo babies are starved of these basic things in childhood as their parents are probably narcissistic and entertainment business is not parent friendly eg.. Touring /months away shooting. It can be hard to see one's own privilege when you're still processing childhood trauma, and a lot of these kids haven't figured that out yet," she added in other tweets.

