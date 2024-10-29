Mel B Calls The Spice Girls 'D—heads' For Kicking Her Out of Group Chat and Refusing To Tour

Former Spice Girl Mel B is currently not too fond of her fellow bandmates, publicly referring to them as "d—heads" for refusing to reunite for their 30th anniversary tour.

The explosive remark came when Mel B, 49, made an appearance on the Sky Max show Never Mind the Buzzcocks. The singer revealed she was kicked out of a WhatsApp group chat alongside Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham after incessantly pushing for another tour. She explained, "I'm Northern and say what I think and feel, and I'm constantly saying to the girls, 'We need to go back on tour.' Because they're d---heads."

It's been many years since the world saw the Spice Girls share a stage. All five members came together to close the 2012 London Olympics ceremony and a reunion show in 2019, returning to live their individual lives ever since. Beckham has celebrated her son's marriage alongside husband David Beckham, while Chisholm has continued to perform solo music on stages globally. Halliwell has been a supportive wife to racecar-driving husband Christian Horner, while Emma Bunton continues to make holiday music. In the meantime, Mel B has appeared on several reality shows and talk shows, hoping to keep the Spice Girls spark alive.

Being that the band formed in 1994, 2024 would mark their 30th anniversary, yet it seems only Scary Spice was interested in capitalizing on the opportunity. When Beckham was asked about the anniversary earlier this year during an interview on Radio France, she said: "It would be lovely for us to do something to celebrate, a dinner or a lunch, but it won't be any more."

Meanwhile, Mel B continues to drop "hints" about upcoming Spice Girls projects, even teasing a possible Glastonbury Festival reunion appearance. While this may no longer be the case, the Scary Spice notes she is simply excited they all still got it, adding, "The fact that we're all still healthy and living life and all talking still. It's nice."