Rosé Thinks BLACKPINK is Better Than boygenius But Not the Spice Girls: 'They're Legendary'

Rosé may have one of the biggest songs in the world right now with the smash hit "APT." with Bruno Mars but her character may be just as vigorous as her work ethic.

The singer, in an interview with Vanity Fair, was a visible bunch of nerves as she sat down to take the publication's notorious lie detector polygraph test, led by expert Judd.

The test, which began with a few basic questions, like her name and affiliation with the girl group BLACKPINK, delved into harmless and insightful questions like Rosé's childhood dream of becoming an art teacher, how she occasionally forgets lyrics on stage, most significantly "As If It's Your Last", to which the singer said the rest of her group could attest to being a confusing song.

As Rosé chattered on, however, the cheeky interviewer began to reveal dicier prompts, including her take on BLACKPINK versus other girl groups, as they presented a photo of the Spice Girls and asked the singer to pick "the best girl band."

"That's a hard question, that's mean. Spice Girls is fire but since I am part of BLACKPINK, may I say BLACKPINK? she asked politely, to which Judd interjected.

"No, not accurate," he shot down immediately after reading the polygraph that revealed she was lying.

"No but BLACKPINK is the best! But the Spice Girls, they're legendary," she replied.

The interviewer then asked her to pick BLACKPINK over more girl bands, including Lindsay Lohan's girl band from her role in Freaky Friday and the superstar trio boygenius, with Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker.

Though she admits that she loves Freaky Friday, the singer picked her own band over the two without hesitation, which Judd revealed to be true: "Yes!" she exclaimed excitedly.

"[We're] not better than the Spice Girls, apparently," she said, with a laugh.

In cheeky follow-up questions, the interviewer also probed further into the singer's private life, including when she met Selena Gomez's fiancé, producer Benny Blanco, who revealed the interaction in a tweet.

"Last night I met my idols," Blanco tweeted, sharing a photo he took with the girl group.

last night i met my idols @ygofficialblink and they told me i'm in the band now pic.twitter.com/3FJHSUCj04 — benny blanco (@ItsBennyBlanco) April 18, 2019

The interviewer, wanting to check if the feeling was mutual, asked Rosé if Blanco was one of her idols.

"Idols? Yes," she said, with a pause.

Judd, however, was quick to refute her lie, sparking a nervous laugh and facepalm from the "APT." singer.

"But idol is a big word! He's a really nice guy. We love him and he's very talented. Love you Benny," she shot back, to which Judd approved as the truth.

Watch Rosé's full interview with Vanity Fair below.

-- Originally published in KpopStarz