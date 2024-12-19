Spice Girls Given 'Ultimatum' Over Biopic as Netflix Threatens to Move On Without Them, Risking $1.2M Loss Each

Netflix has reportedly issued an ultimatum to the Spice Girls amid their disagreements and feuds surrounding a highly-anticipated TV biopic.

The potential earnings for each of the five members could reach $1.2 million, adding to the tension within the group.

The UK Sun revealed that the streaming platform intervened when Geri Horner withdrew from the project, leaving Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Mel C, and Emma Bunton.

The streaming giant has reportedly instructed the 90s girl group to reconcile or risk having the show produced without their involvement, similar to how the series "The Crown" was created without input from its real-life subjects.

An insider shared, "Executives are keen to have all the group on board providing as much input as possible - after all they are pop royalty."

"But Netflix are the organization who defied the wishes of real royalty and went ahead and made The Crown, so they aren't afraid to go it alone when they have to."

They went on, "The project is in its very early stages so there's plenty of time to get all five Spice Girls involved."

The "Spice Up Your Life" hitmakers were all contacted regarding a television series that promised a significant financial reward.

Sources suggest that discussions were progressing smoothly until Geri chose to withdraw from her participation in the venture.

After extensive talks within the group regarding upcoming tour dates and reaching out to Posh Spice for a potential guest appearance, excitement was building among the band members to recreate the triumph of their previous performances.

However, it was revealed that a deep-seated conflict between the Geri and Mel B, who were previously inseparable and rumored to have shared a brief romantic involvement, has caused a significant rift within the group. Due to this, Geri has decided to part ways completely.

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail in August, "Geri has had enough to deal with after all the drama with her husband's relationship with his assistant - it has been a tough enough time - and she's just lost patience with Mel and her little digs and jibes."

"She's walked away and without Geri it's really not going to happen - in the past she's been a driving force in the group, but she doesn't want to deal with Mel at all at the moment let alone share a stage with her."

Mel B playfully teased her alleged ex-friend "Happy 75th Birthday" online, accompanied by a collection of less-than-flattering snapshots from their younger days. The gesture appeared to be a subtle nod to Geri's earlier comments on lying about her age.

"They've always had a tricky relationship but this has got very messy now and nobody has been able to smooth things over between them - so it's all off again."