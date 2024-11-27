Zayn Malik's Solo Tour Hits Emotional Highs and Tense Moments at Packed London Venue: 'Try Not To Hurt Anybody'

Zayn Malik made a heartfelt plea to his fans during his performance at London's Eventim Apollo. He gently reminded the crowd to avoid pushing and shoving, emphasizing the importance of ensuring everyone's comfort and well-being at the event.

Malik told the audience, "If you're at the back, try not to push because people at the front are getting a little bit squished."

"We're all here to have a good time, I'm not going anywhere," he assured, adding, "Just try not to hurt anybody. Let's have a good time tonight."

Zayn telling the crowd not to push during the show

Fans couldn't help but gush about his gesture and concern.

"I'm here" which makes it even more endearing. — Sarah (@SarahStypahosna) November 27, 2024

Finally an artist had the bravery to say it! — LisaClaire (@LisaClaire30372) November 27, 2024

wait ill listen to anything he tells me idc — kash⁷ ☆ is seeing ZAYN (@back4jimin) November 27, 2024

The "Icarus Falls" singer had to reschedule some of his shows following the tragic passing of his former co-One Direction member Liam Payne.

As Malik walked off stage at the end of his show, an emotional moment unfolded as a backdrop on stage displayed the message, "Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you bro," along with a red heart.

"Love you bro" — Zayn's tribute to Liam Payne during his first #ZaynSTTSTour show in Leeds

📸: @stardustpas pic.twitter.com/FKLNHa5lco — Zayn Malik Updates (@ZaynReport) November 23, 2024

Malik's solo tour in San Francisco on October 23 was eagerly anticipated, but the US tour dates had to be rescheduled to January 2025.

Additionally, the Edinburgh show, originally scheduled for the same day as Payne's funeral last week, has now been moved to December 8.

He initially shared that the concerts scheduled to happen in Edinburgh have been postponed citing "unforeseen circumstances."

While the announcement left fans feeling let down, many turned to social platforms to express their worries about the "Pillowtalk" hitmaker's mental being and offered words of encouragement, urging him to focus on his mental health.

Speculations arose that the postponement might be connected to his ongoing process of coping with the loss of Payne.

In the wake of his bandmate's unfortunate death, Malik took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to Payne, reminiscing about the positivity that defined their band's early days.

"I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage, we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next," he wrote.

Malik went on, "I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever."