Country Singer Austin Tanner Faces Legal Trouble for Allegedly Violating Bond Conditions, Attending 2024 CMAs

Aspiring country music singer Austin Tanner is facing legal trouble due to an alleged violation of his bond conditions by attending the CMAs.

On November 27, Fox News released a report detailing that Tanner had received an arrest warrant for breaching bond, which he violated by his unauthorized attendance at the 2024 Country Music Awards.

Earlier in April, Tanner was charged with two counts of insurance fraud and attempted property theft. Tanner was eventually released under a $20,000 bail bond and an agreement that the singer would not leave the state without permission of a court.

It also relayed that Tanner was well informed about this condition. According to the outlet's documents, Tanner had traveled from Alabama to Nashville on November 20 to watch the show without the court's awareness and approval.

The documents also placed basis from Tanner's posts on social media, saying that the singer had uploaded photos recollecting his experience at the 2024 CMAs on his official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Tanner was fully aware of his limits but still violated the handed terms, causing the court to revoke the bond. Keith Blackwood, Mobile County District Attorney, highlighted that these conditions exist to guarantee the community's safety and the justice system's overall integrity.

"When those conditions are violated, offenders must be held accountable," Blackwood added.

A comment has yet to be received from Tanner's legal team. However, a motion hearing was scheduled on December 4 to withdraw Tanner's bond.