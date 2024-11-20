Chris Stapleton Wins 2 CMA Awards for 'White Horse,' Apologizes to Wife Morgane For This Reason

Chris Stapleton made headlines for dominating the 2024 Country Music Awards, where he won two trophies. However, the country singer also gained attention during his acceptance speech, where he gave a special shoutout to his wife, Morgane Stapleton.

On the night of November 20, the 2024 Country Music Awards awarded numerous singers who made buzz in the country genre. One of which was Chris Stapleton, who earned two nods at the awards show for his song "White Horse."

According to the CMAs, Stapleton first claimed the trophy for the Single of the Year award. The singer stepped up to thank his collaborators in his speech but failed to mention his wife Morgane, who is a vital part of the production of his discography.

"White Horse" also contained the contribution of Morgane, alongside Chris, Dave Cobb, and Dan Wilson.

However, Stapleton didn't let a similar mistake happen in his second acceptance speech, as the singer also received the Song of the Year Award.

Stapleton shared that he was "taken aback" by the fact that he had won twice on the same night and that the previous award he held truly belonged to his wife.

"Thank you so much for this, I owe my wife an apology. That last award belonged to her," he said. "It just happened so fast, all my music, I really owe it to her, so I thank her for her support."