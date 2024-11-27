Kanye West Featuring Daughters North, Chicago in 'Bomb' AI Music Video Divides Fans: 'One of the Worst Songs Ever Made'

Kanye West shocked fans with a brand new music video, this time out for a new song, with both North, 11, and Chicago, 6, appearing in artificial intelligence-generated imagery.

The clip, which promotes the song "Bomb" from West's upcoming album "Vultures 2," has received a raving response from many viewers.

In the colorful clip, North and Chicago are seen driving through a desert in what looks like futuristic cars created by Elon Musk's Cybertruck.

While traveling over the landscape, they encounter all animalistic characters flying around them.

Kanye's daughters both lend their voices to the song, where North spits a verse (mostly in Japanese), and Chicago delivers her own freestyle rap style.

Though the creative concept received praise from fans, some were concerned about West's use of AI technology to represent his daughters.

A social media user wrote, as per The Mirror, "This AI use is making me nervous for Bully," referencing West's anticipated 11th studio album."

Another user added, "AI slop of your own daughters. Ye please stop using AI."

Fans' reactions have certainly been split. For some people, the unorthodox format of the video came as a surprise.

"So am I hallucinating or did anyone else watch the music video with Kanye's daughters?" one shocked fan wrote.

Another one added, "I cannot believe that brother made an AI music video with his own daughters."

Featured on the song alongside North and Chicago is rapper Yuno Miles.

The collaboration with West was a welcome treat for fans of Miles, who was a YouTube star before stepping to the forefront of hip-hop himself with 2020's "Blizzard."

"Fans flooded the comments with excitement for the project with one joking, "I'm so glad Yuno Miles is helping out small-time rappers like Ye start up their careers."

However, not every feedback was positive. Bowers praised West's new work, while critics questioned the direction his art has taken recently.

"Can we just all agree that Kanye faded out of existence in 2021 and everything after is just the work of a government-placed imposter?" one comment read.

Another one remarked, "I just had to wake up to Kanye dropping one of the worst songs ever made."

Here are other comments from X users:

What Kanye is doing with "Bomb" is brilliant. This video marks a significant moment where Kanye features his children prominently, showcasing a more personal side of his life through his art. The involvement of his daughters adds a layer of familial warmth to the project.



