Young Thug's Sister Sparks Excitement As She Teases His New Music Post-Prison: 'Y'all Won't be Disappointed'

After her brother Young Thug got released from prison on Halloween, Doraah sparked excitement about his potential new music as she confirmed he is back in the studio.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Doraah shared an update, stating, "My brother [Young Thug] is going crazy with the new music. I promise y'all won't be disappointed."

My brother is going crazy with the new music. I promise y'all won't be disappointed. Just give him time to heal mentally. Rmr he lost 4 ppl in 2022 and went to jail, fought a case for 2yrs. In the mix of fighting for his life we lost our sister in 2023. He's coming 🤞🏾🙏🏾🫶🏾 — Doraaah❤️ (@HiDoraah) November 28, 2024

She asked fans for patience to allow his healing process, pointing out the four family members that passed in 2022 and their sister who passed in 2023.

Doraah then spoke about how Young Thug had to overcome a legal case within the last two years that ended up leading him to a guilty plea and, after all that time, regain his freedom.

"In the mix of fighting for his life, we lost our sister in 2023. He's coming," she added.

Fans immediately took to social media to react to the news.

One user wrote, "Hip Hop been boring since he was locked up. Bring back the fun!"

Similarly, others voiced that Young Thug should take as much time as he needs to be healthy.

"Take as much time as he needs. Your whole family especially your brother needs time to heal," one fan commented.

Another one added, "We won't EVER be disappointed in Thug. Happy he is back & taking the time to be with family."

Jeffery Williams, known as Young Thug, accepted a guilty plea deal on October 31 and was given time served and 15 years probation.

After facing serious gang-related charges, he has now also returned to music.