Ariana Madix Accused of 'Most Obvious' Lip-Syncing During Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

Ariana Madix has reportedly performed a "very obvious lip-sync" performance during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Ariana Madix singing ‘Lovefool’ at the Macy’s thanksgiving parade! ✨ pic.twitter.com/dwJh3cNPiI — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) November 28, 2024

The 39-year-old star confidently took to the Peacock float to sing her version of The Cardigans' hit "Lovefool."

Madix exuded elegance at the event, dressed in a stunning white ensemble.

However, fans were not happy with Madix's performance due to her not singing live.

I wanna know who at NBC signed off on Ariana Madix getting up on a float and lip synching. It was way too obvious 🤣 #MacysThanksgivingDayParade — ashley (@_thegoodonesgo) November 28, 2024

Ariana Madix with the most obvious lip sync maybe ever 😂 — Allie Gehring (@agehring91) November 28, 2024

Umm is the #Macysparade2024 so desperate for people they are willing to scrape the bottom of the barrel to get Ariana Madix lip singing very badly to a 90’s song?



I mean the only reason I even know who she is is because of her ex BF cheating on her w/ her best friend. — Jordan Bryce (@UncleJoJo0620) November 28, 2024

Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules has got to have the greatest management team in Hollywood. To go from a side piece on a B-list reality TV show to placing on Dancing With The Stars and lip synching at the Macy’s Day Parade in like a decade is just fascinating — MAD LARKiNiST (@von__matterhorn) November 28, 2024

Each year, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade attracts huge crowds with its giant balloons, lively atmosphere, and captivating performances — though not all of them are as spontaneous as they seem.

Performers brave the elements, facing freezing temperatures, rain, or even snow, showing their talents from floating platforms.

To ensure a seamless show, many performers opt to lip-sync to pre-recorded tracks.

In 2018, a technical mishap revealed to fans that not all performances were live, sparking some surprise among the audience.

Macy said in a statement during that time, "During today's NBC broadcast of the #MacysParade several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance. We apologize and want fans to know these issues were out of the artist's control."

In the wake of this revelation, a divide has emerged among artists, with some opting to lip-sync and others boldly claiming the live nature of their vocals.

According to 2018 Macy's parade performer Rita Ora, "We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance."

She went on, "Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!"